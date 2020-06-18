Mid-valley pools begin to reopen for summer with pandemic restrictions

As Oregon moves forward with its phased reopening plan and the summer sun grows warmer, mid-valley residents can now look forward to taking a dip in city pools.
“We’re a trailblazer — we opened on Monday,” said Lebanon Community Pool office manager Jill Smith.
The Lebanon and Sweet Home community pools reopened Monday, followed by Corvallis’ Osborn Aquatic Center on Tuesday. All three have begun a reservation-based system, where only one person per lane may swim at a time.
“People are really nice and have been super-respectful,” Smith said. “People have been wearing masks. So far, it’s been pretty smooth.”
“The virus doesn’t pass through chlorine, so the lap swimmers are fine,” she added.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread to humans through chlorinated pool, hot tub or splash park water, as long as the facility is properly maintained and disinfected.
In Lebanon, they’ve even resumed family swim hours — Smith said people “who have quarantined together can swim together” — and some activities like aerobics. The facility also closes to the public at certain points during the day for cleaning.
“We’re bending over backward,” she said. “We’re constantly cleaning every surface.”
Smith said the aquatics heads from Lebanon, Sweet Home, Corvallis and Albany got together before Phase 2 was implemented to coordinate and strategize their reopenings.
The Sweet Home facility is limited to eight swimmers at a time — one person per lane in the six-lane pool and up to two swimmers in the small one. Masks are required when swimmers aren’t in the pool, and patrons will be screened for health issues before entering.
The schedule is staggered, with one hour open for swimming and 30 minutes for cleaning. No classes are being offered yet.
For now at Osborn, swimmers can make one 45-minute-long reservation per week. After each session, employees will disinfect as needed before the next group of swimmers. Patrons are advised to come ready to swim, as lockers and changing areas will not be available.
The Albany Community Pool is expected to open on Monday. The city's Cool! Pool, however, will remain closed until further guidance from the state, because it is technically considered a water park by health and safety officials.
Philomath’s Clemens Community Pool and the Jefferson Community Pool have not yet released plans for reopening.
The Jefferson pool was closed due to the pandemic. Clemens was shuttered before the outbreaks began, according to City Manager Chris Workman, because it did not have a certified pool operator on staff.
For more aquatics updates, call Albany at 541-967-4521, Corvallis at 541-766-7946, Lebanon at 541-451-8551 or Sweet Home at 541-367-7631.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
