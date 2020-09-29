Mid-valley officials gather for wildfire emergency response workshop

Feldman said many concerns residents will have pertain to debris removal and evacuation notices. During a town hall in Mill City last week, those were among the grievances expressed by residents of the Santiam Canyon. Many said they were without cell service and did not receive emergency alerts as a result, nor did they receive a knock on their door from law enforcement telling them to evacuate.

Yon defended the evacuation procedures the Sheriff’s Office took in the canyon, saying deputies “went to every door on the Linn County side from Gates all the way down to Lyons.”

But now that the wildfires are abating, he said the focus is on rebuilding. Yon also praised Benton County officials for stepping up to help in the emergency effort.

“Our partners across the river, we’re constantly talking to one another,” he said. “That’s huge.”

Lindsey said he agrees Linn County should investigate telecommunication issues. As for debris removal, he said, the commissioners are working alongside Marion County and state officials to develop a plan that will help private properties get enough attention while being mindful of insurance obstacles. Lane added that the county’s begun working with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management to find solutions.