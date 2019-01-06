Mid-valley law enforcement agencies received reports of fallen trees, downed electrical lines and power outages following Saturday night's windstorm, but no calls about injuries or property damage.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office said it had reports of trees blocking Bilyeu Creek Road near Camp Morrison Drive between Scio and Lyons as late as Sunday morning. County road officials were scheduled to clear the area.
A tree also went down about 10 p.m. Saturday, blocking Highway 20 near North Albany Road. Officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation cleared debris there and no hazards were reported as of Sunday.
More than 600 mid-valley customers reported scattered power outages Saturday night, mostly in Linn County, but as of noon Sunday only a handful of customers in Lyons and areas north of Lebanon were still out.
According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts in the mid-valley reached 41 mph, as measured at the Corvallis airport, around 9:49 p.m. Saturday. Eugene reported 43 mph at 8:16 p.m. and Salem reported 54 mph at 9:18 p.m.
The weather service said nearly 100,000 people statewide were affected by power outages.
Wind gusts of up to 21 mph through the mid-valley were expected to continue Sunday night, then die down Monday and Tuesday. Rain is likely through the week, with low temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s and snow in the Cascades expected through Monday.