Mid-valley memories of Sept. 11

In April of 2001, after many years working at Albany General Hospital, I made a huge leap and took a management position at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Only five months later, logging onto my computer with the other managers to start our day, we were horrified to get a link to the first of the plane crashes into the World Trade Center. As we all sat glued to the screens, we became more and more shocked and fearful as we watched the subsequent attacks live. We knew after the Pentagon was hit that our city could be next — after all, we had the biggest JAG unit in the country, our hospital was the largest outside of D.C., and we were home to huge refugee centers — all of which we feared could be targets.