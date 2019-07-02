Mid-Valley Media photographers won four first-place awards at the Society of Professional Journalists' 2018 Northwest in Excellence in Journalism Contest, announced Monday in Portland.
They competed in the medium newspaper division covering Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.
Mark Ylen claimed three first-place awards, including the top Photo Portfolio, which consisted of 10 photographs created during the 2018 calendar year. He also received one first-place citation in the photo essay category for the 2018 Mud Fest and another first place for spot news for his shot of Albany and Polk County officers taking a car-chase suspect into custody after the suspect crashed into the Willamette Community Bank in Albany.
Photographer Andy Cripe took home Mid-Valley Media's fourth first-place award with his photo of Kyle Muscutt watching the trains at the Queen Street crossing in Albany.
There were seven photo categories in this year's contest.