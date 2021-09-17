Mid-Valley Media wins 12 awards in Oregon newspapers contest

Mid-Valley Media won awards in the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. Results were announced last week.

The Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times competed as a single unit in “Group A” against the biggest newspapers in the state.

Mid-Valley Media took third place in the general excellence category, as well as second place for editorials.

The photo department for the newspapers showed particularly well.

Photographer Andy Cripe won first place in the best sports photo category for an image of Oregon State men’s basketball coach Wayne Tinkle embracing his son Tres Tinkle, a forward for the Beavers, after their last regular season game together.

Photographer Mark Ylen won second place for best feature photo with his image of comet Neowise, a third place honor for best photo essay for a collection of photos on logging companies hit hard by wildfires, and another third place in sports photo for an image of girls wrestling.