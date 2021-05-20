Mid-Valley Media journalists win regional honors

Mid-Valley Media Group, publisher of the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times, brought home a number of awards from the 2020 Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest.

The annual competition, sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists, honors the best work by news organizations in Oregon, Washington, Montana, Idaho and Alaska. Winning entries were announced Wednesday evening by SPJ.

Caitlyn May won first place in the government and politics reporting category for “Diversity of Thought,” an in-depth examination of deep philosophical divisions on Albany’s Human Resources Commission.

Mark Ylen took first in spot news photography for his ghostly image of a woman leading two horses to safety during last year’s Labor Day fires in the North Santiam Canyon.

Kevin Hampton claimed top honors in the sports feature writing category for “Jaydon Grant Has a Voice for Change,” the story of a Black Oregon State football player who is helping lead the charge for racial justice.

Bennett Hall finished second in investigative reporting for “Death at Hells Canyon,” which delved into the death of a Benton County road worker whose supervisor provided him with faulty equipment procured through a sweetheart deal that benefited the supervisor’s son.