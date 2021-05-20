 Skip to main content
Mid-Valley Media journalists win regional honors
Mid-Valley Media journalists win regional honors

011020-adh-nws-Ylen Pictures of Year Photo Page2 Steckler

Jennifer Steckler walks her horses Memphis and Shilo along Main Street in Lyons on Sept. 8, while her other four horses are trailered behind her. Steckler, who had walked these two for more than two miles, ended up walking horses seven miles that morning.  Driving up to Lyons was surreal that morning. Driving through Scio more than an hour after sunrise and it was pitch black. As I passed the intersection with Highway 226 the smoke thickened and turned a deep, dark red. While talking to a group of loggers who claimed to be the last to evacuate Gates I saw Steckler and her horses. I was surprised she had already walked them a couple of miles. 

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

Mid-Valley Media Group, publisher of the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times, brought home a number of awards from the 2020 Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest.

The annual competition, sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists, honors the best work by news organizations in Oregon, Washington, Montana, Idaho and Alaska. Winning entries were announced Wednesday evening by SPJ.

Caitlyn May won first place in the government and politics reporting category for “Diversity of Thought,” an in-depth examination of deep philosophical divisions on Albany’s Human Resources Commission.

Mark Ylen took first in spot news photography for his ghostly image of a woman leading two horses to safety during last year’s Labor Day fires in the North Santiam Canyon.

Kevin Hampton claimed top honors in the sports feature writing category for “Jaydon Grant Has a Voice for Change,” the story of a Black Oregon State football player who is helping lead the charge for racial justice.

Bennett Hall finished second in investigative reporting for “Death at Hells Canyon,” which delved into the death of a Benton County road worker whose supervisor provided him with faulty equipment procured through a sweetheart deal that benefited the supervisor’s son.

The D-H and G-T also earned second-place honors for a staff entry in the comprehensive pandemic coverage category. The entry included a pair of stories by May on how the pandemic impacted mid-valley schools, a report by James Day on the hundreds of area companies that received assistance from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, Alex Paul’s feature on how one local family coped with coronavirus restrictions on funeral services, and Kyle Odegard’s investigative piece on a COVID outbreak at National Frozen Foods in Albany.

Competing in the medium size category, Mid-Valley Media journalists were going up against newsrooms with more than twice as many employees across the five-state Northwest region.

