Mid-Valley Low Vision Support Group meeting set for Wednesday

Darrell Genstler, ophthalmologist and eye surgeon, will speak on macular degeneration at the Mid-Valley Low Vision Support Group meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Brookdale Grand Prairie, 1929 Grand Prairie Road, Albany.

Genstler is the founding owner and major eye surgeon of Genstler Eye Clinic in Albany. He will identify the symptoms of macular degeneration as well as its causes, treatments and prognosis, including recent research developments of this eye condition.

The Mid-Valley Low Vision Support Group is a nonprofit, self-funded group dedicated to the education and challenges of people who live with low vision or no vision. There is no charge to attend meetings. Refreshments are served. Further information is available at 541-974-6233.

