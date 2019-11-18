{{featured_button_text}}

Oregon Commission for the Blind occupational therapist Nathan Tierney will be the guest speaker for the Mid-Valley Low Vision Support Group at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Brookdale Grand Prairie 1929 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany.

Tierney's topic is "What the Oregon State Blind Commission and the Oregon Department of Rehabilitation Can Do for Low-Vision and Blind People." His talk will include information on available free services through the state-sponsored groups, plus tips on better maneuvering with limited sight or blindness. 

All are welcome to attend; there is no membership fee. Refreshments will be served. The group will next meet the third Wednesday of January, as there is no December meeting. 

For more information, call 541-928-5008.

