Mid Valley Low Vision Group to meet Feb. 19

An Oregon Commission for the Blind representative will speak at the Mid-Valley Low Vision Support Group's February meeting, set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Brookdale Grand Prairie, 1929 Grand Prairie Road, Albany.

Occupational therapist Kevin Evanshaft, the organization's newest member, will offer tips on living in a world built for sighted people, focusing on the message "We are here to assist you with your challenge of low or lost vision." Evanshaft is also available by appointment for home visits to address safety and mobility issues. His services are free.