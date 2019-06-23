Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates will hold its annual meeting and elect new officers on Monday, June 24.
The meeting is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. in Corvallis.
Officers to be elected are chair and secretary. Other officers are vice chair and treasurer. The chair presides over monthly board and advocates meetings and represents the organization at statewide meetings and to the public. Officers manage finances for the organization, plan and carry out neighborhood canvassing, and lead the organization for the upcoming year.
The annual meeting is open to the public, and membership in the group is free.
Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates works to establish a publicly funded, equitable, affordable health care system for all people in Oregon and the United States.