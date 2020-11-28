Mid-valley families visit local farms to spruce up with Christmas trees fir the holidays

Plus, nothing beats the smell of a fresh Douglas Fir, said Corvallis mom Katie Middendorf. Along with husband Fernando Frias, she said she wants to extend her childhood tradition of cutting down Christmas trees with her father in Georgia to their babies, 2-year-old Sebastian and 1-year-old Clara.

“It was fun to go out there and go hunting for the perfect tree,” Frias said.

The trees were hauled from Vollstedt Farms with care,

Soon to be decorated in mid-valley living rooms with flair...

“I love Christmas season,” said Linda Sims, owner of Vollstedt Farms. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Unlike most holiday seasons Sims has spent on the Albany farm since the 1970s, “This year we had to change so many things.”

Although there were no wagon rides offered, pets allowed or picnic tables for visitors to enjoy their hot cocoa and wassail, Sims said she’s been working hard to make the best out of 2020’s precautions.

“It’s been a challenge, but we started brainstorming this three months ago so we could have it set up to keep people apart,” she said.