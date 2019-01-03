Although the 2019 legislative session still is weeks away, mid-valley educators like the sound of what they're hearing from state officials and lawmakers.
Those officials, including Gov. Kate Brown, are calling for big increases in school funding in the state's 2019-20 budget.
The budget Brown proposed in November includes $2 billion more in K-12 education funding than the $8.1 billion spent in the current two-year budget cycle, which ends on June 30.
And a state legislative committee has proposed a wish list of $3.5 billion in new education spending that the full Legislature will consider in the session starting Jan. 22.
A report for the Legislature's Joint Committee on Student Success, presented at the committee's Dec. 13 meeting, included an analysis of the cost of adding those recommendations to the 2019-21 budget. The proposals included adding 10 days to the school year, at a cost of $516 million; reductions in class sizes for $370 million; and funding more elementary school specialists, like art, music, physical education teachers and counselors, for $250 million.
Educators in Benton and Linn counties, while they understand that the state needs to identify additional money for the proposals, are expressing support for the possibility of more funding for Oregon public schools, which consistently have among the worst on-time graduation rates in the country.
Ryan Noss, superintendent of the Corvallis School District, said the joint committee did good work gathering information from schools across the state about what should be funded.
“My hope is that the recommendations from the Joint Committee on Student Success are given importance and weight in conversations about funding for K-12 schools,” he said.
Noss added that much of what the committee is recommending aligns closely with the Corvallis School Board’s own goals, but he highlighted a few recommendations that he felt were particularly important:
• Expanded instructional time, whether it's adding days to the school year or funding more summer school offerings.
• Increased funding for health and wellness. The committee’s recommendation included increasing the number of school counselors to levels state policy recommends, at a price tag of $238 million, increasing the number of school nurses ($126 million) and providing more wraparound support services for students and families ($71.4 million).
• Increasing state scholarships for racially or linguistically diverse teacher candidates (a $500,000 price tag).
• Increasing funding to provide more support specialists at the elementary level, with that $250 million price tag for the next two budget years. Noss said Corvallis is lucky that it has a local option levy, which already pays for some of those positions, but he thinks those opportunities are important for kids across the state.
• Fully funding Measure 98, which was approved by voters in 2016 and dedicated state funds to career and technical education programs. The state spent $170 million on the program in its 2017-19 budget, which only funds it to 60 percent of what was written into the law. To fully fund Measure 98, the state estimates it would need another $133 million.
Noss said he didn’t have any priority policies or reforms he thought the committee missed.
“If we are able to accomplish some of the recommendations of this committee, it will be a huge step forward,” he said.
Noss said he will be on a work group this legislative session looking at the 180-day school year, which represents a 10-day increase over the average length of a school year in Oregon. He added that Corvallis Assistant Superintendent Kevin Bogatin will be on a work group looking at chronic absenteeism.
Classroom time
Jennifer Ward, chair of the Greater Albany Public Schools board, said it's unlikely that the committee's full package of reforms will be implemented, she'd like to see a focus on more time for students in the classroom.
“In a globalized society, it's a great disservice to allow our students to spend significantly less time in school than their national and international peers, and then expect them to successfully compete for jobs and college placements upon graduation from high school," she said. "I would also like to see funding directed towards reducing the learning loss that occurs over the summer, whether that's in how the school year is designed, or in enrichment or support programs that eliminate the need for days or weeks of review at the start of each school year."
Ward said she and GAPS district personnel will be meeting with other education officials and legislators this session to discuss upcoming legislation and funding. She added that on Jan. 14 the school board will consider adopting a resolution prepared by the district’s teachers union that expresses support for more educational funding for Oregon schools.
Melissa Goff, superintendent of the Philomath School District, said she was pleased with the governor’s budget proposal.
She said her priority is that proposed increases in funding for kindergarten through third grade give the districts some flexibility in how they spend it, rather than just targeting class size. By hiring behavioral specialists and highly trained instructional assistants, a class can effectively be smaller than if district’s are just tasked with reducing student teacher ratios, she said.
For example, Goff said hiring a full time counselor for the 175 students at Clemens Primary School caused behavioral incidents at the school to drop by 85 percent.
“Smaller class sizes are beneficial, but smaller class sizes will never be enough alone,” she said.
Goff said funding that would allow districts to try to do more to remove barriers for students is also a priority.
“We want to create wrap around support for our students,” she said.
She also said that in Philomath increased investment in career and technical education is a priority, so the state should fully fund Measure 98.
Goff added that she hopes the Legislature can make these investments without taking resources from existing school programs.
Goff said in January she will be meeting with legislators.
“We want to make it clear our support for the investments that have been made here,” she said.
Tom Yahraes, superintendent of the Sweet Home School District, said to secure baseline funding for Oregon Schools the legislators should be looking at resetting the baseline for the state school fund above $9 billion, not including the Measure 98 funds.
“We need this funding to maintain our current levels of service for our students and families for the next biennium,” he said.
Yahraes said the joint committee’s recommendations are bold, targeted and based on a bipartisan desire to bring Oregon’s school’s back up to pace in educational quality. He also highlighted some priorities:
• Funding more instructional days. Yahreas said Sweet Home has over the last three years increased its number of instructional days from 146 to 170. “We have already seen an increase in K-8 student academic performance and attendance due to the increase in instructional continuity. With every added day, students benefit in academic instruction, physical activity, positive role models, and free breakfast and lunches for families that struggle.”
• Funding for elementary specialists. Yahreas said these programs are particularly important in low-income communities, where parents often cannot afford lessons or activity fees. “If we want to give every Oregon child a chance to fulfill their potential, we need to offer the best educational experiences possible beyond the tested content areas of reading, math, and science. The characteristics of teamwork, determination, flexibility, even joy, we often learn through experiential performance activities.”
• Improved teacher recruitment, training and support. Yahreas said classrooms are more complex than ever and teachers need to be ready to support all students, from those struggling to the gifted students.
Yahreas said district officials will be talking to legislators this session. He said they want to talk about what returns they’ve seen already from their recent investments and what the district could do with more investment from the state.
But Yahreas said there's an area he hasn't seen mentioned, either by the governor or by legislators: funding for helping Oregon’s homeless students.
“We need equitable funding considerations by re-examining the state school funding formula to help level the playing field for homeless students."