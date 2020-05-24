Mid-valley congregations find their faith amid pandemic

The church, following orders from the archbishop, who still stressed the need to stay home, opened for Mass again after being closed for two weeks. Frequent parishioners had their choice of one of six Masses throughout the week and were assigned to that time slot. Masses are limited to 25 people, including the priest and deacon.

If your name isn't on the list and all 25 others arrived for their assigned time, you can't come in. Those who do get in will be seated two to a pew. There'll be no singing, no fellowship, no shaking of hands to signal a wish of peace, and communion will be given via hand — and mouth, if so desired. Money will be collected via basket, as is traditional, but will then be placed in an envelope for church office staff. The church will be cleaned by ushers after each Mass.

"I think people are going to come here and see how they feel," Father Fred Anthony said. "I think we're all tired of being cooped up and not being able to receive the blessed sacrament."

A list will be kept with phone numbers and other contact information should a member of the congregation test positive for COVID-19. It will make tracing all those who came in contact with the infected person a bit easier.