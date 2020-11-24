Mid-valley car clubs team up on sock drive for the homeless

Carol Hood, a 78-year-old Albany resident who serves as vice president of the Rollin’ Oldies Car Club in Lebanon, says folks sometimes get the wrong idea about organizations like hers.
“People think car clubs, all we do is speed and drag-race,” she huffed.
But don’t let Hood’s sapphire-blue ’57 T-Bird fool you: She and her friends are about more than just revving their engines and cruising the strip. In a friendly competition that also involved Albany’s American StreetMasters club, mid-valley auto enthusiasts have collected more than 750 pairs of socks for people experiencing homelessness this winter.
Hood said she was inspired to take action after noticing a growing population of unhoused people on the streets.
“There’s just so many homeless people, and socks aren’t that expensive,” she said. “I just thought we should do something and this would be fun.”
She floated the idea at her club’s January meeting, and the members were enthusiastic. She got a similar reaction from Ron Shinn when she asked if the American StreetMasters wanted to help out. His club decided to take on the sock drive in addition to their traditional holiday effort of collecting children’s gifts for the toy runs put on by Albany and Lebanon motorcycle clubs.
Shinn, who’s 72 and drives a 1957 Ford 300 Deluxe, said Hood got both car clubs in the giving spirit at the outset with a little holiday-themed needlework.
“She made a couple big Christmas stockings and gave us one and them one,” Shinn recalled.
“Folks brought socks, gloves and hats. My wife probably knitted about 50 hats,” he added.
“Some people would bring maybe a dozen socks, or maybe somebody would bring just one pair,” Hood said. “It didn’t matter.”
Support Local Journalism
Over the course of the year, the club members’ small acts of generosity for strangers in need really added up. Early last week, Hood reported the sock count had grown to 762 pairs, but Shinn said the number is still climbing steadily.
“Actually, you can probably count about 20 more,” he said. “One of our members just brought in about 20 pairs of socks and gloves.”
At the end of this month, the groups plan to donate the socks, gloves and hats they’ve collected to Albany Helping Hands, a local homeless shelter.
Leigh Matthews Bock, the communications and marketing manager for Helping Hands, was thrilled when she learned about the donation.
“What a beautiful thing,” she said. “I am just grinning from ear to ear. People continue to surprise me and amaze me. This is so generous!”
Helping Hands can house up to 135 people at its shelter at 619 Ninth Ave. SE and the Bailey Home, which serves mothers with children. The nonprofit can accommodate another 24 people each night in its day room, which is converted into a warming center when the sun goes down.
But the agency has been forced to reduce capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic to meet safe physical distancing requirements, meaning there are fewer beds available for Albany residents experiencing homelessness.
Bock said many of the socks and hats collected by the car clubs will go into the 200 holiday gift bags she’s preparing for unhoused people staying at the Helping Hands shelter or living on the streets. The bags will also contain cold-weather essentials such as blankets, rain ponchos and handwarmers, along with some candy (because everybody likes candy).
“It’s cold and wet out there,” Bock said. “Our folks who are experiencing homelessness need stuff to keep them warm and dry – those items are lifesavers,” she said of the car clubs’ donation.
“Not only that,” she added, “but these gifts tell this population that is often invisible, ‘We see you and we care.’”
The car clubs’ sock drive may become an annual tradition.
“I’ve already talked to Ron, and we’re probably going to do it again next year,” Hood said.
Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.