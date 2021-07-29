Mid-Valley Bicycle Club to host covered bridge tour

Bicyclists of all ages and experience levels are invited to join the 42nd Annual Covered Bridge Bicycle Tour on Aug. 8. The event was not held last year because of COVID.
Participants can bring their bicycles, helmets and sunscreen, and the Mid-Valley Bicycle Club will offer routes, logistics and hospitality.
With five route options, aid stations with water and snacks, and mechanical support on call, cyclists will be able to enjoy the scenery of the Willamette Valley. The event starts and ends at Timber Linn Memorial Park in Albany.
The shortest route is 25 miles, and the longest reaches the “century” mark at more than 100 miles. Depending on the route, riders will cross three to five covered bridges. Longer routes include a prepackaged lunch. The 25-mile event is new, organizer Eileen Tokuda said because they wanted to "reach out to families and those who are new to bicycle events."
Here is a look at the bridges that will be on the routes:
23- and 44-mile routes: Shimanek, Hoffman and Gilkey
68-mile: Shimanek, Hoffman, Gilkey Larwood
85/century routes: Shimanek, Hoffman, Gilkey, Larwood, Hannah.
Tokuda said Tuesday that 200 people have signed up. She hopes for a 300 total by race day.
In a typical year, proceeds from the Covered Bridge Bicycle Tour help the MVBC provide bike safety classes for about 800 children and teens in the Corvallis and Albany school districts, and donate 200 to 300 bike helmets to young riders.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
Registration starts at $15 for youth under 18 and goes up to $45 for longer routes. Registration is available at register.coveredbridgetour.org. The registration deadline is Aug. 4. Riders can sign up on race day, but Tokuda said organizers prefer advance signups.