Mid-valley begins voting, statewide ballot returns near 10%

The 2020 General Election is underway and already, voting turnout has shattered records across the country with counties in places like Wisconsin reporting more than 50% of its 2016 total turnout already reached and early voting in Colorado increasing vastly over 2016 as well.
Closer to home, where voters do not have to wait in long lines or visit their local polling place, about 10% of Oregonians have returned their ballots.
As of Tuesday, 279,454 of the 2,949,377 eligible ballots had been returned ahead of election day.
At 9.5%, the turnout is ahead of the count taken at the same time 20 years ago. In 2000, on Oct. 23, 20,579 ballots had been turned in accounting for about 1% of the eventual 1,558,888 that were counted.
Currently, Benton County is outpacing Linn County with 10% of its eligible 61,000 voters already dropping their ballots off at the local drop box or mailing them off to be counted.
In Linn County, that number is 7.4% of the 93,577 eligible ballots.
The counties also differ in terms of party affiliation with the Oregon Secretary of State showing 22,732 Democrats registered in Linn to 33,069 Republicans. In Benton, the majority is switched with the county reported 27,113 Democrats and 13,140 Republicans. Both counties also report voters registered as Independent, Libertarian, Progressive, Working Families, Pacific Green and non-affiliated.
Voters have until Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. to drop their ballots off at a secure, official ballot dropbox.
But Oregonians historically seem to wait until the last minute.
In November 2002, 68% of ballots were received on election day. And between 2004 and 2010, the number hovered between 70% and 85%. In November of 2018, 67% of ballots were received on election day.
As of Tuesday, Wheeler County is ahead in the polls of voters getting a jump on turning in their ballots with 23% of eligible voters being counted. Curry County is second with 22.1% of the ballots in and Tillamook rounds out the top three at 18.3%.
The general election, historically, sees a larger voter turnout than primary or special elections. In the majority of Oregon’s elections, ballot returns grow exponentially after voting opens. But in 2018, the state saw a decrease from Oct. 22 at nearly 80,000 ballots returned the next day when just 55,455 ballots were collected.
