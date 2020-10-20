Mid-valley begins voting, statewide ballot returns near 10%

The 2020 General Election is underway and already, voting turnout has shattered records across the country with counties in places like Wisconsin reporting more than 50% of its 2016 total turnout already reached and early voting in Colorado increasing vastly over 2016 as well.

Closer to home, where voters do not have to wait in long lines or visit their local polling place, about 10% of Oregonians have returned their ballots.

As of Tuesday, 279,454 of the 2,949,377 eligible ballots had been returned ahead of election day.

At 9.5%, the turnout is ahead of the count taken at the same time 20 years ago. In 2000, on Oct. 23, 20,579 ballots had been turned in accounting for about 1% of the eventual 1,558,888 that were counted.

Currently, Benton County is outpacing Linn County with 10% of its eligible 61,000 voters already dropping their ballots off at the local drop box or mailing them off to be counted.

In Linn County, that number is 7.4% of the 93,577 eligible ballots.