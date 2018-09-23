It started with the voice, arriving unbidden in writer John Larison's ear.
"I was walking in Corvallis one night about eight years ago, and I just heard those first lines of the book appear in my ear," he said. "It just sounded like this elder telling her coming-of-age story and I rushed home and just started listening to that voice, writing down what it said." (You can read those opening lines for yourself on page A3.)
The voice belonged to Jessilyn Harney, who sets out across the Western landscape in 1885 after the death of her father to find her outlaw brother, Noah. Just 17, Jessilyn decides the best way to survive in a brutal land is to cut her hair, bind her chest and pose as a man. Along the way, her skills as a sharpshooter come in handy, allowing her to make some money and eventually earning her a place working for the governor of the territory.
Jessilyn's distinctive voice gives shape to Larison's new novel, "Whiskey When We're Dry." The book, and Jessilyn, are making a splash. Larison, who will read from the book Monday night at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, is just back from a nationwide book tour and has additional tours in the works. Rights to the book have been sold to a pair of Hollywood producers who are working to turn it into a 10-hour miniseries, with additional seasons possibly in the works.
But it wasn't as if all Larison had to do was transcribe Jessilyn's voice to create the novel.
"This," he said, pointing to a copy of the book in his writing studio just off his home south of Corvallis, "is draft 23."
And there were times when Larison would lose the voice or try to insert himself too much into the Jessilyn's story. "I had a moral obligation to get myself out of the story," he said, but sometimes that was easier said than done.
"Any time I lost it, I would go to the music of Gillian Welch, and I would just listen to that music, maybe go for a walk." (Welch, a noted songwriter and vocalist, specializes in dark-hued Americana and bluegrass music; a snippet of a Welch lyric inspired the novel's title.)
"Then, when I would come back to the computer, I'd be able to hear the voice again."
There were other times when Larison would have to flesh out what he was hearing in Jessilyn's voice with detailed research into life in the western United States in 1885: "So it was this process of listening to that voice and then doing background research to help that voice articulate itself in a way that would appeal to modern readers."
"Whiskey When We're Dry," with its gender-fluid protagonist, vivid and realistic moments of violence, and occasional political overtones, falls into the revisionist Western genre, along the lines of Charles Portis' "True Grit" or Philipp Meyer's more recent "The Son." Larison has read and admired those books, along with other contemporary writers.
But growing up, Larison fell in love first with the classic (and considerably simpler) Western tales of Louis L'Amour. "I grew up reading Westerns," Larison said — and a stretch of time near the Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge in Oregon, where Larison and his brother learned how to throw a lasso and chew tobacco under the tutelage of a female cowhand, helped to seal the deal.
But as Larison continued to explore the genre, he noticed something: "That female cowhand never appears in any of the Westerns that I ever read."
And something else started to bother him about the Westerns he was reading: "I also took issue with the simplicity of those Westerns, because the West has never been that simple."
That's part of the reason why "Whiskey When We're Dry" is set in 1885: "That is when the wild West is giving way to the industrial West," Larison said, a tipping point reflected in some ways when the rural setting of the novel takes a turn to the bustling territory town of Pearlsville: "Pearlsville was the biggest city I ever saw," Jessilyn reports in the novel. "It was where the gold and timber and beef that drained from them mountains met the straight current of the Union Pacific."
Larison said the basic shape of the novel was in place by the seventh draft, but that version of the book clocked in at around 750 pages, considerably longer than the 387 pages in the final version. "It was a process of cutting things and tweaking," he said — but the material that was left behind proved useful when Larison started meeting with producers Amanda Silver and Rick Jaffa, the husband-and-wife team best-known for rebooting the "Planet of the Apes" movie series. (Silver and Jaffa also reportedly are working on the script for a little movie called "Avatar 3.")
Larison said his New York agent had been showing "Whiskey" to a Los Angeles counterpart, who gave the book to Silver and Jaffa. They liked what they saw and started developing the material for the screen. When Larison told them that he had cut hundreds of pages from the final novel, they took a look at the additional material and started thinking in terms of a miniseries, with the possibility of additional seasons.
"Whiskey" still is years away from production — and these projects always can roll off the rails. But Larison, who is working as a consultant with Jaffa and Silver, is impressed with what he's seen thus far. "I had a lot of assumptions, and all of my assumptions have been dead wrong. ... We just clicked on a personal level and on an artistic level. What I think is important about the book is exactly what they think is important about the book."
In the meantime, it's not as if Larison is rolling in newfound Hollywood money. "They give you a little bit of money to hold the rights," he said. "Our lives won't change until it gets made."
So he continues working as an online writing instructor at Oregon State University, where he teaches technical writing, and is three drafts into his next novel, writing in his studio, a cozy and light-filled room set amidst the trees a few steps away from his house.
That next novel, the second in an informal trilogy about the American West ("Whiskey" is the first book in the trilogy), is set in the 1920s, and also deals with what Larison called "the legacy of the mythic West."
It all ties into the reasons why Larison started writing in the first place: As a high school teacher during the run-up to the invasion of Iraq, he said, "I saw George W. Bush put on the tropes of the Western hero, the cowboy hat and the belt buckle; he talked with a drawl, but he was from Connecticut. So, this was all a fabrication, but it resonated with people, I think because of our ingrained sense of the Western and its tropes. We have a Western hero who defends us against injustice, and I think that's what he was about, trying to portray that with that cowboy garb.
"I took issue with that. My students were signing up, and I was worried about them not coming home. I thought, 'I want to write books that shake up this conception of American history, but also that conception of good and evil, try to complicate and make more accurate the stories that we're telling ourselves.'"