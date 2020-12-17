Mid-valley adds 80 COVID-19 cases

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,339 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Benton County added 20 cases while Linn County added 60.

Thursday’s announcement marked the 19th day in a row that the state saw daily case counts surpass 1,000.

On Wednesday, Oregon’s first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given to health care workers and the state announced that it intended to vaccinate 100,000 people by the end of the month, though further details were not available.

The vaccine is meant to be given in two doses, three weeks apart.

Also on Thursday, the state announced 21 new deaths associated with the virus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,283. The number of hospitalizations was recorded at 551, three fewer than Wednesday. According to OHA, there are currently 113 COVID-19 patients in intensive care throughout the state.

Since the state began tracking COVID-19 cases, Oregon has recorded 98,936.

