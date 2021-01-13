Mid-valley adds 79 COVID-19 cases, with a death in Benton County

The oldest person on the list released Wednesday was 98. The youngest was 19. There was also a 27-year-old among the dead.

An additional 9,071 COVID-19 shots were given in Oregon on Tuesday, OHA reported. The state has now administered 129,782 first and second doses of the vaccine, the agency said, out of 321,225 doses distributed around Oregon. Some 9,568 Oregonians have received both the first and second dose of the vaccine. After two doses, the vaccine is considered about 95% effective.

Around the state, 434 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 31 more than the day before, and 103 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care, up 10 from a day earlier.

Outbreaks continued at several congregate care facilities around the mid-valley. The largest is at the Corvallis Manor nursing home, which has now recorded 118 cases among residents, staff and household members and four deaths from the disease, OHA noted in a weekly report issued Wednesday. That’s up from a cumulative total of 116 cases and two fatalities the week prior. This is the second major outbreak at Corvallis Manor, which previously logged 21 cases and left three residents dead.