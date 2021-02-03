Mid-valley adds 53 COVID cases; Lowe’s outbreak resolved

Nationally, the United States has recorded nearly 26.4 million infections and a total of 448,697 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest data from the centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A large outbreak at Corvallis Manor grew slightly last week and now stands at 121 infections among residents, staff and members of their households, and six people have died, according to a weekly report released Wednesday by OHA. A previous outbreak at the Corvallis nursing home sickened 21 people and resulted in four fatalities.

Outbreaks continued at several other congregate care facilities in the mid-valley. Quail Run Assisted Living in Albany has had a total of five cases, Brookdale Grand Prairie in Albany has had 19 infections and one death, Mennonite Home Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Albany has had eight cases and Prestige Senior Living West Hills in Corvallis has had three cases.

Statewide, OHA reported, there have been 12,541 COVID-19 infections and 1,070 deaths associated with the pandemic in congregate care settings.