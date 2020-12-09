Mid-valley adds 44 cases, one death, several new outbreaks

In a weekly report released Wednesday, OHA noted several new workplace outbreaks in the mid-valley.

ATI Specialty Alloys and Components in Millersburg, also known as Wah Chang, reported nine cases of COVID-19 among its employees, their household members or other close contacts. Smith Seed Services in Halsey is associated with eight cases, the Albany Walmart store is connected to six cases, and five cases each have been reported at the Selmet plant in Albany and Albany-Lebanon Sanitation.

Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, which previously had an outbreak that was declared resolved, has had a resurgence of the disease with five fresh cases reported.

Previously reported workplace outbreaks continue at the Target Distribution Center in Albany with 24 cases, the Lowes Distribution Center in Lebanon with 16, Albany General Hospital with seven, Costco in Albany with seven, Entek International in Lebanon with seven, Oregon Freeze Dry in Albany with six and Pacific Cast Technologies in Albany with six.

A new congregate care facility outbreak was declared at Brookdale Independent Living in Albany, which is associated with five cases of COVID-19. There was also a fresh outbreak of three cases reported at Corvallis Manor, where an earlier outbreak had been declared resolved.