Mid-valley adds 44 cases, one death, several new outbreaks

The mid-valley has added 44 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, one new death from the disease and several new workplace outbreaks, according to new daily totals released on Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority.
Statewide, Oregon added 1,243 new cases for a cumulative total of 88,287 and 30 deaths for a total of 1,110, OHA announced on Wednesday.
Those numbers included 11 new cases in Benton County and 33 in Linn. An 84-year-old Linn County man, whose name was not released, was listed in the daily death toll. He tested positive on Oct. 21 and died at home on Nov. 28, according to OHA. He reportedly had underlying medical conditions.
The other fatalities reported on Wednesday included 16 women and 13 men ranging in age from 39 to 97.
Benton County has now tallied 948 cases of COVID-19, or 1,004.7 per 100,000 residents, and eight deaths.
Linn County has notched 1,895 cases, or 1,497.5 per 100,000 residents, and 27 COVID-related deaths.
The United States has now recorded more than 15.2 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Wednesday, including 217,046 new cases. Another 2,566 fatalities were reported on Wednesday, raising the nation’s death toll to 285,351.
In a weekly report released Wednesday, OHA noted several new workplace outbreaks in the mid-valley.
ATI Specialty Alloys and Components in Millersburg, also known as Wah Chang, reported nine cases of COVID-19 among its employees, their household members or other close contacts. Smith Seed Services in Halsey is associated with eight cases, the Albany Walmart store is connected to six cases, and five cases each have been reported at the Selmet plant in Albany and Albany-Lebanon Sanitation.
Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, which previously had an outbreak that was declared resolved, has had a resurgence of the disease with five fresh cases reported.
Previously reported workplace outbreaks continue at the Target Distribution Center in Albany with 24 cases, the Lowes Distribution Center in Lebanon with 16, Albany General Hospital with seven, Costco in Albany with seven, Entek International in Lebanon with seven, Oregon Freeze Dry in Albany with six and Pacific Cast Technologies in Albany with six.
A new congregate care facility outbreak was declared at Brookdale Independent Living in Albany, which is associated with five cases of COVID-19. There was also a fresh outbreak of three cases reported at Corvallis Manor, where an earlier outbreak had been declared resolved.
Elsewhere in the mid-valley, two ongoing congregate care outbreaks grew larger: The Mennonite Nursing Home in Albany has now seen 11 cases and one death, while Timberwood Court Memory Care Community in Albany has had 12 cases and three deaths.
A third active outbreak, at Bridgecreek Memory Care Community in Lebanon, held steady at 37 cases and three deaths.
OHA reported one new school outbreak in the mid-valley, at Sandridge Charter School in Lebanon, which is connected with two cases.
Ongoing outbreaks grew at Oak Heights Elementary in Sweet Home, which now has three cases, and Central Linn Elementary in Halsey, which now has 2, while Lacomb School in Lacomb and Green Acres School in Lebanon held steady at one case apiece.
An outbreak at Alsea Charter School in Alsea is now considered resolved.
