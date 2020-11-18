Mid-valley adds 43 COVID-19 cases

Oregon added 1,099 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
In the mid-valley, Linn and Benton counties saw a combined 43 cases, with Linn reporting 30 and Benton reporting 13.
The state has seen four days of case counts topping 1,000 in the last eight days as Oregon continue to set records for cases and hospitalizations.
On Wednesday, OHA reported that Oregon had set a new record with 406 patients hospitalized with the virus — the highest number since the start of the pandemic. Breaking the state into regions, OHA reported that Region 1, which includes Portland, saw the largest increase but that the Willamette Valley, dubbed Region 2, saw the second-highest increase. Of the 796 staffed, non-ICU beds in the region, which includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties, 683 were occupied. However, not all 683 of those beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Clarification from OHA on whether or not the total number of occupied beds was dramatically different from data prior to the pandemic was unavailable on Wednesday.
Also included in Wednesday’s weekly report was the number of outbreaks at care facilities, senior living communities, schools and workplaces.
Outbreaks continued at three congregate care facilities in Linn County. An outbreak at Regency Pacific Long Term Care in Albany now stands at six cases. The Mennonite Home in Albany has had seven cases and one death, and Bridgecreek Memory Care Community in Lebanon reported 35 cases with one death.
The mid-valley also has a number of ongoing workplace outbreaks.
Georgia-Pacific's tissue plant in Halsey continued to report an outbreak of 36 cases while the Target Distribution Center in Albany reported 15 cases — the most recent on Nov. 10. The Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon reported 13 cases, the most recent on Nov. 2; Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital reported six cases, the most recent on Oct. 24; Oregon Freeze Dry in Albany reported five cases, the most recent on Nov. 3; and Miller Timber in Philomath reported five cases, the most recent on Nov. 3.
A new workplace outbreak was reported at Costco in Albany, which reported five cases, most recently on Nov. 6.
Freres Lumber in Lyons dropped off the active list after recording 19 cases. The mill has had no new cases since Oct. 20, and that outbreak is now considered resolved.
Overall, Oregon reported 6,491 new daily cases during the week of Nov. 9-15. That represents a 25% increase over the previous record-high week. The state’s positivity rate also increased, going from 11.9% to 12.5%, even as the number of people tested increased, OHA said. The number of people tested does not traditionally increase the test positivity rate. That rate represents the percentage of people who tested positive for the virus out of all the people who were tested.
The state’s mortality rate, according to OHA, is currently 1.3%.
