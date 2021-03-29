Mid-valley adds 25 new COVID cases as officials warn about potential 'fourth wave'

While average daily COVID-19 cases in Oregon increased last week, the state reported zero new deaths for the second consecutive day.
The state reported 217 new confirmed and presumptive cases. The state death toll remains at 2,375 and the state case total is at 164,164. While a low case count and no new deaths are a good sign, the Oregon Health Authority reported increases in deaths and hospitalization rates last week. Additionally, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Monday during a briefing that she feared a fourth wave of COVID-19 was on the horizon.
The United States added 47,464 new cases Monday and currently sits at 30,085,827 cases since the pandemic began. The country also added 560 new deaths, pushing the tally to 546,704 deaths in the U.S. since the pandemic began.
Benton County added nine new cases, bringing the county total to 2,557. Linn County added 16 new cases, moving the county total to 3,802. Benton County’s death total remains at 18, and Linn County’s death total is 60.
The state’s other reported cases Monday were in the following counties: Clackamas (30), Clatsop (4) Columbia (3), Coos (7), Deschutes (14), Douglas (12), Harney (2), Jackson (10), Josephine (7), Lake (1) Lane (19), Lincoln (6), Marion (19), Multnomah (34), Polk (6), Tillamook (3), Union (5) and Yamhill (7).
The state also reported 10,067 new vaccinations administered Sunday and 8,124 vaccinations administered in prior days and reported Sunday. There can be a lag in vaccinations being reported to the state, as providers have 72 hours to submit record of those vaccination doses. Of the 2,107,955 doses distributed in Oregon, 1,735,635 have been administered. In Oregon, 1,116,239 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those, more than 653,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Oregon.
In Linn County, 29,043 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, amounting to 2,295 per 10,000 people. Of those 29,043 people, 17,681 have received both doses, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
In Benton County, 29,540 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, amounting to 3,130.6 per 10,000 people. Of those 29,540 people, 18,207 have received both doses.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
Coronavirus related hospitalizations decreased by one Monday. The current total of coronavirus related hospitalizations is 142, up from 116 on March 22. There are currently 36 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, the state reported, which is four more than the number reported Sunday, and twice the number reported on March 22.
K. Rambo can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or k.rambo@lee.net. Follow on Twitter via @k_rambo_.