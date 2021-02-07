Mid-valley adds 16 new COVID-19 cases

Oregon reported 393 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as four new deaths from the illness.
Linn and Benton counties each added eight new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Sunday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The state also announced that 21,694 new vaccination doses were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered 554,145 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 734,950 doses have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The state’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 2,023, and Oregon has had 147,122 cases during the pandemic.
Linn County has now had 51 deaths and 3,419 cases, while Benton County has had 14 deaths and 2,042 instances of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
On Sunday, Oregon had 230 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, two more than Saturday. Of those, 53 were in intensive care unit beds, which was one more than Saturday.
The deaths announced on Sunday were: an 82-year-old Multnomah County resident (details including gender and the presence of underlying medical conditions still are being confirmed); an 89-year-old Jackson County woman with underlying health conditions; a 78-year-old Marion County woman with underlying conditions; and a 93-year-old Marion County man with underlying conditions.
Other COVID-19 cases were reported in the following Oregon counties on Sunday: Baker (1); Clackamas (28); Columbia (3): Coos (11); Crook (5); Curry (9); Deschutes (30); Douglas (10); Harney (2); Hood River (1); Jackson (23); Jefferson (6); Josephine (6); Lake (2); Lane (28); Lincoln (4); Malheur (1): Marion (41); Morrow (3); Multnomah (63); Polk (16); Umatilla (13); Union (1); Wasco (3); Washington (51); and Yamhill (16).
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control on Sunday, the United States has had 460,582 COVID-19 deaths and roughly 26.8 million cases during the pandemic.
