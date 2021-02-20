Mid-valley adds 11 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Oregon added 536 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total to 152,711 according to the Oregon Health Authority. The state also reported five new deaths, including one in Linn County.

In Benton County, five new cases were recorded, bringing the total to 2,248 cases in Benton County since the pandemic began. In Linn County, six new cases were added, bringing the county total to 3,533. Benton County has reported 16 total coronavirus deaths. In Linn County, there has been 55 total coronavirus deaths reported.

The new death reported by the Oregon Health Authority in Linn County Saturday was a 69-year-old man who tested positive Feb. 18 and died the same day. Officials are still working to confirm the exact location of his death and if he had underlying conditions.

The coronavirus death toll in Oregon is now at 2,154.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 20,646 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered Friday, and 4,956 previously unrecorded doses were reported. Of the 924,575 doses distributed throughout Oregon, 781,202 have been administered. More than 527,000 people in Oregon have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those, more than 248,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Oregon.