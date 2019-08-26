Suggested head:
A couple of Corvallis-Benton County Public Library favorites, including Michelle Obama’s memoir, highlight the 2019-20 season of the Randow Review, sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
The free monthly programs, which include a “review” of the book plus a question-and-answer period, regular draw 150 people or more to the library’s main meeting room.
Former First Lady Obama’s book, “Becoming,” has been checked out 734 times as of late August, library officials say. The book will be reviewed in February by former Linn County Circuit Court Judge Fay-Stetz Waters.
Stetz-Waters read from Toni Morrison’s “Beloved” during a special 25th-anniversary Random Review session in 2017, and co-coordinator Debra Goldenberg said she wanted her back “because she has the most beautiful voice. I could listen to her read anything.”
Another popular volume for this year’s series is the June selection, “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover. The book, which tells the story of Westover’s harrowing rise from living a survivalist lifestyle with her family in rural Idaho to earning master’s and doctoral degrees at Cambridge in England.
The book, which spent more than a year on the New York Times’ best-seller list, has been checked out 763 times by Corvallis library patrons.
“In order to get ‘educated,’ “ co-coordinator Connie Georgiou said, “she had to leave her family.”
The library itself also will be represented at this year’s program, with director Ashlee Chavez reviewing “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean for the Sept. 11 opening session of the season.
The book looks at a mysterious library fire in Los Angeles in 1986.
Only one fiction writer, mystery novelist Louise Penny, was selected for this season by the 10-person committee. Each member nominates three books,and the committee hashed things out to produce the final list in one lengthy meeting in June.