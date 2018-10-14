Oregon law requires a home seller to disclose the building's history to a potential buyer, including information on whether the property has been used to manufacture drugs.
But there's two problems with that: One, the requirement works only if the seller knows, or is honest, about the home's past. Two, the only disclosure reference required that is specific to drugs has to do with manufacturing, not use.
Smoking methamphetamine in a home can leave the same kinds of residue than manufacturing methamphetamine can cause, said Brett Sherry, program manager for the regulatory unit within the environmental public health division of the Oregon Health Authority.
That residue has the potential to cause health problems no matter how it got there — and a positive test for meth contamination won't tell you whether it was smoked or cooked.
"When it comes down to use, there's no disclosure requirement," Sherry said.
Rob Bovett, legal counsel for the Association of Oregon Counties and co-founder of the Oregon Alliance for Drug Endangered Children, said the difference comes down to a question of safety levels. Smoking meth leaves chemical traces, yes, he said, but manufacture of meth typically leaves lots of chemical waste, not just the drug itself.
"Long-term exposure (and even short-term exposure in some instances) to some of those wastes can cause serious health ramifications for those living in that environment," he wrote in an email to the Democrat-Herald. "Hence why Oregon law (and in many other states) prohibits the occupation of such a premises until it has been cleaned up and tested, and property owners have to disclose such a situation to potential buyers until such clean up and testing has been completed."
The Health Authority agrees, to a point, Sherry said. For a relatively healthy adult, a contaminated home may cause few problems, depending on the level of contamination and where it is. "You’d have to lick an entire wall to come close to having an actual dose of methamphetamine," he said.
Children are different, however. They crawl, they drag their hands along walls and floors, and they stick their fingers in their mouths. With children in mind, Sherry said, Oregon sets a very conservative standard for methamphetamine contamination levels: 0.5 micrograms per square foot. But there's still no real estate requirement to disclose contamination by drug use: only manufacture.
The Health Authority keeps a public record of properties used as drug labs, but addresses only make the list if they get tagged by law enforcement. No drug lab bust, no mention on the list.
The Health Authority also keeps its own database of all drug lab properties in Oregon, dating back to September 1990, a list that includes properties entered into the program voluntarily by the owner.
So what's a potential homebuyer to do, if he or she is worried that meth might be present in a home, even if the seller didn't indicate it and it doesn't show up on an Health Authority list?
The Health Authority maintains an entire Frequently Asked Questions page at https://bit.ly/2yD56td with answers to that and other questions, but the bottom line is ye olde caveat emptor: Let the Buyer Beware.
Want a test done? You do it, either through a licensed contractor (most expensive option likely costs a couple hundred dollars, at least, but it's effective and thorough) or through a home test kit (cheaper but usually provide less information).
Got back positive results? Cleanup costs vary depending on the extent of the contamination and the size of the property. Site assessment, work plan and Certificate of Fitness fees are totaled separately and likely will amount to at least $1,500 in themselves. Homeowners insurance may help, but policies vary as to whether anything is covered or by how much.
Can the home be sold if it has been found to have contained an illegal drug lab? Yes, but only if it has been cleaned and issued a Certificate of Fitness, or if the seller provides full written disclosure of the situation.
Bottom line: It's on the owner to determine if there are "reasonable grounds to believe that the property has been used as an illegal drug manufacturing site," according to state law. If so, follow the steps for cleanup.
According to the Health Authority, "Lacking 'reasonable grounds,' the owner will need to decide the best approach to ensure the health and safety of future occupants and to limit his/her potential liability."