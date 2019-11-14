You can relive those glorious counter-culture years of the 1960s next Wednesday when Oregon State University celebrates the Merry Pranksters.
The Pranksters, led by Ken Kesey, used elements of guerrilla theater to advocate for cultural revolution.
The free 7:30 p.m. program at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., is called “The Merry Pranksters: A Zany, Psychedelic, Rollicking Conversation” and will be moderated by Bob Santelli, OSU's director popular music. The event concludes Santelli’s series on the 1960s.
On hand to chat with Santelli will be Pranksters Carolyn “Mountain Girl” Garcia, Ken Babb and George Walker as well as Zane Kesey, son of the Prankster and novelist who wrote "One Flew Over the Cuckoof's Nest" and "Sometimes a Great Notion."