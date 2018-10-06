Oregon's two U.S. senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, voted Saturday against confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Here's a sampling of what the senators, both Democrats, said:
Wyden:
“Brett Kavanaugh has neither the character nor the judgment to sit on the Supreme Court. When senators asked him legitimate questions, he responded with a temper tantrum. Imagine if a female nominee defensively snapped at a male senator about his drinking habits. That would be ballgame, then and there. When you can’t trust someone to tell the truth, they do not belong on the Supreme Court.
"Kavanaugh stands credibly accused of sexually assaulting multiple women. The record shows he lied about his history with warrantless wiretapping and his personal history on matters big and small.
"I fear many survivors will conclude that coming forward with their story will prove pointless, and there is very little likelihood of justice. On the other hand, the signal to boys is this: Even if you engage in violence against women and lie about your conduct, the power structure is going to protect you.
"Congress must change course. It’s time to take these attitudes toward women and sweep them out like the cobwebs from an abandoned stage and start over."
Merkley:
“Today is a dark day for America. An individual totally unsuited to the bench has been confirmed as a justice, harming the integrity and the legitimacy of our Supreme Court and our entire judicial system.
“Over the last several weeks, I have heard from countless survivors of sexual assault and abuse. Many of these individuals saw their own stories reflected in the experiences of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez. They were concerned that the Senate would not treat these brave women fairly, and they were right. ...
“This is a travesty of justice. The Senate Republican leadership, instead of setting a stellar example for all of America, has brought shame on our Senate and our nation. We must do better, far better.
“In addition, Brett Kavanaugh is unfit to serve based on his partisanship and his record of repeatedly bending and breaking the truth.
“Today’s outcome makes it that much more difficult to reclaim our We the People democracy — but let it be a call to action for every American who cares about saving government of, by, and for the people.”