Merkley take bipartisan tone at town hall

Opiods

"It's going take conversations with the medical community," Merkley said, citing the documented over-prescription of the drug.

He told the crowd that his daughter had her wisdom tooth removed and came home with a bottle of the pills. When he suggested she not adhere to the belief that a prescription be taken to completion, she responded, "If they're dangerous, why wouldn't the dentist tell me?"

"I was having a conversation with a mayor in Oregon who said her son was given a prescription after he injured his shoulder," Merkley said. "Now he's dead."

Merkley said he thinks that many of the individuals affected by the opioid crisis were introduced to the drug through an initial prescription and that aside from reeling in those doctor's orders, more investment in treatment programs was needed.

Climate change

In answering a question about how the country can successfully cope with the changing climate and still remain supportive of industry, Merkley in turn asked a question of his own: Can everyone take in a deep breath for three seconds and hold it?