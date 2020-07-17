Merkley: Don't expect help from feds soon

“All states need federal assistance right now. I am glad we have a state rainy-day fund, but it’s not going to be sufficient for the challenge we face this year and next,” Merkley said.

“We may not get it done at the level the House has passed. But the idea that we are going to back our cities, counties and states is fundamental to getting us through this crisis together as a nation.”

The House plan proposes $915 billion, nearly a third of the total, for aid to state and local governments in installments through May 2021. Merkley said Oregon would get $5 billion, and local governments just under $4 billion, under that plan.

McConnell once suggested that states consider bankruptcy as an alternative — though Congress would have to pass a law to allow it, since unlike local governments, states cannot go bankrupt. He has since eased off that stance, but Republicans still resist aid.

The CARES Act gave states $150 billion — Oregon got $1.4 billion and Portland, Multnomah County and Washington County just under $280 million — but requires all the money to be spent on expenses related to the pandemic. None of it can go to offset budget shortfalls.