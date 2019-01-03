SENATOR UNVEILS ‘BLUEPRINT FOR DEMOCRACY’

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley has been preaching the need to bring back a “We the People” vision of democracy for several years now, making it a central feature of the town hall meetings he holds annually in every county of his home state.

On Wednesday the Oregon Democrat – who has been contemplating a run for the White House when his Senate term expires in 2020 – rolled out a formal proposal for doing just that, calling it a “blueprint to restore American democracy.” (To read the full proposal, go to the online version of this story and click here: https://bit.ly/2F7ag6M).

In an interview with the Gazette-Times before a Philomath town hall on Wednesday, Merkley expanded on what he thinks needs to be done – and why reforming the U.S. electoral process is such a crucial issue.

“It’s been a growing concern of mine,” he said. “We have massive amounts of gerrymandering, massive amounts of voter suppression, massive amounts of dark money manipulating elections.”

Merkley recommends several actions to curb what he calls the “corrupting” influence of big money on politics, including requiring full transparency of the source of campaign contributions rather than allowing anonymously sourced “dark money” to fund candidates and attack ads. He also advocates overturning Citizens United, the Supreme Court decision that unleashed a flood of corporate campaign donations.

“The puppet masters of the Senate are the Koch brothers,” he said. “When they say ‘Jump,’ Republican leaders say ‘How high?’”

Merkley wants to establish nonpartisan commissions in every state to redraw congressional districts based on objective guidelines, eliminating the practice of gerrymandering that creates contorted jurisdictions that favor one political party over another.

“Voters should choose their politicians rather than having politicians choose their voters,” he said.

He favors a number of measures to counter voter suppression, including reinstating the Voting Rights Act and creating an Oregon-style system for national elections with paper ballots, early voting and the option to vote by mail.

“We are the state that has done the best job of voter empowerment,” he said.

Finally, Merkley wants to get rid of the Electoral College, electing the president by popular vote instead.

Passing a constitutional amendment to accomplish this is unlikely, he acknowledges, but he believes it could be done via the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, under which states agree to pledge all their electors to the winner of the popular vote in that state. So far, 11 states and the District of Columbia have signed on to the plan.