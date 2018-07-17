The board for the Central Albany Revitalization Area will consider a request Wednesday to give $10,000 to Mercy House International to restore historic windows to its storefront.
The meeting starts at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, in the council chambers at City Hall.
Mercy House is a faith-based nonprofit whose mission to help women and children escape from domestic abuse. It operates 1st Hand Seconds, a secondhand clothing store that helps to fund its operations, at 415 First Ave. W.
Mercy House is raising the money to purchase the building, with a plan to remodel the upstairs into apartments.
It's asking CARA for help restoring the storefront, which is the only one on the block that hasn't had historic restoration work done. The metal facade has given the building the nickname of "Cheese Grater."
Mercy House is asking for $10,000 toward replacing the facade with historic exterior windows. A city report said based on two separate estimates from two general contractors, the total cost for storefront restoration is expected to be roughly $320,000.
CARA's annual budget for the Storefront Revitalization Grant program is $50,000.
In its grant application, Mercy House members said their downtown boutique is the primary income generator for Mercy House projects. That boutique will have to close during the storefront work, but funding from CARA would help offset income loss.
The staff report for Wednesday's meeting includes a recommendation to honor the request, stating: "There are very limited circumstances where supporting nonprofit organizations fits with the CARA mission and goals; however, this request has the potential to increase and maintain a high number of retail patron visits to the downtown, bring the remaining non-historical storefront in line with adjacent buildings, and is the first step for potential mixed-use, market rate (taxable) use of the building's second floor."
"We are looking forward to partnering with CARA in bringing the facade of 415 West 1st back to its historic significance in downtown Albany," said Deborah Boulanger, founder and president of Mercy House International, Inc.
