Mercy House restores independence through car giveaway program

McGhan received her 1990 Ford Tempo on Thursday.

"It goes beyond every emotion you could ever have," she said. "I'm so thankful for the community and programs like this that help families like me get on our feet. I feel like I can move forward."

The first place McGhan drove? Her sister's house in Albany. But in the coming weeks she's looking forward to driving to work instead of taking the bus and being able to take her sons to the store or doctor's appointments.

"Before the car, if they were hurt, I'd have to wait for an ambulance," McGhan said. "To go anywhere, we were taking public transportation or relying on a few friends."

To date, Mercy House has gifted about a dozen cars to women in need, and on Tuesday the organization received a call from another willing donor.

"The program is working beautifully," said the chief operations officer for Mercy House, Annie Enger. "The women have just gone on to be able to be independent, to take their families where they need to go. And it allows them to job-seek, and it's just been great."

For more information or to donate a vehicle, contact 1st Hand Seconds, the fundraising arm for Mercy House, at 541-928-6909.

