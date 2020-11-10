Mercy House restores independence through car giveaway program

Lebanon resident Jennifer McGhan would love to be stuck in traffic.
"People take driving for granted," she said, but it's something she'll never do again.
McGhan had been raising her two boys, 16 and 10, when she left her marriage, but that's not all she left behind.
"I had to sell the house because I couldn't afford it on my own," she said. "We lived in our car for a long time."
When her 2010 Dodge Challenger was wrecked last year in an accident, the family didn't just lose their mode of transportation, they lost their home.
Eventually, they ended up sharing a small space with her ex-husband in an effort to co-parent, but that means McGhan shares a room with her youngest son and the days keep clicking by as they wait for available HUD housing.
"It got us out of the shelter, but I was getting into a dark place," McGhan said. "But then I saw a light at the end of the tunnel, and I can breathe a little easier."
That light was Mercy House.
The Albany-based nonprofit helps women experiencing homelessness or domestic violence situations with resources from rent payments to clothing. Its newest effort places car keys in grateful hands.
Donated vehicles are tuned up, checked for safety and given to women who wouldn't otherwise be able to finance or buy a much-needed car.
McGhan received her 1990 Ford Tempo on Thursday.
"It goes beyond every emotion you could ever have," she said. "I'm so thankful for the community and programs like this that help families like me get on our feet. I feel like I can move forward."
The first place McGhan drove? Her sister's house in Albany. But in the coming weeks she's looking forward to driving to work instead of taking the bus and being able to take her sons to the store or doctor's appointments.
"Before the car, if they were hurt, I'd have to wait for an ambulance," McGhan said. "To go anywhere, we were taking public transportation or relying on a few friends."
To date, Mercy House has gifted about a dozen cars to women in need, and on Tuesday the organization received a call from another willing donor.
"The program is working beautifully," said the chief operations officer for Mercy House, Annie Enger. "The women have just gone on to be able to be independent, to take their families where they need to go. And it allows them to job-seek, and it's just been great."
For more information or to donate a vehicle, contact 1st Hand Seconds, the fundraising arm for Mercy House, at 541-928-6909.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.