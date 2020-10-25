Mercy House has new location, same mission

Ten years after Deborah Boulanger founded Mercy House's 1st Hand Seconds Unique Boutique in Albany, the non-profit has helped hundreds of women and moved just two blocks over.

The boutique, which serves as the fundraising arm for Mercy House — a non-profit that helps women in domestic violence situations and who are experiencing homelessness — has a new location at 411 Second Ave. S.W.

"This is the third location in 10 years," said manager Colleen Anderson.

Patrons can find women's clothing and accessories as well as bridal wear at the boutique and the money earned goes to help Mercy House's mission: helping women in need.

"In the last year we have helped 25 to 30 women," said Annie Enger, Chief Operations Officer for Mercy House.

Mercy House is based in Albany with a focus on the mid-Willamette Valley.

"We start there and radiate out," said Anderson. "We coordinate with a lot of other agencies and organizations in town. If we can't help them, we can find someone who can."

Mercy House offers women help with rent payments, utility payments, grocery bills and more recently, with transportation.