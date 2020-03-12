Mental health the focus of LBCC choir concert

Raymund Ocampo, the department chair of performing arts and director of choral studies for Linn-Benton Community College, said that when the choir takes the stage, the feeling in the room shifts.

"It's not morose," he said. "It's hopeful."

LBCC's winter choral concert, titled "You Do Not Walk Alone," will feature all four choral groups in the program and will focus on mental health when it comes to the Russell Tripp Performance Center on Friday.

"It's less about mental health the condition but more about what us on the outside can do for one another," Ocampo said.

Three of the four singing groups are audition only, including the two a cappella groups — The Sirens and Blue Light Special, which focus on Top 40 and radio songs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, audiences will hear an array of choral music by Jake Runestad and Diminick DiOrio, but will also find themselves able to follow along to the familiar songs "Gravity" by Sarah Bareilles and "Say It Ain't So" by Weezer.

Choral concerts, Ocampo said, are planned out two years in advance. So Friday's show was set in motion in the summer of 2018. The issue of mental health, Ocampo said, is ongoing.