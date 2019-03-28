Additional training classes for Mental Health First Aid have been added for April and May in the mid-valley.
Mental Health First Aid is a national program to teach the skills to respond to signs of mental illness or substance use.
Here's a schedule of classes in Linn County:
• April 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., focused on adults, Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District, 905 SE Fourth St., Albany.
• May 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., focused on youth, Linn-Benton Community College, Cascade View Room, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany.
For more information about Linn County classes, or to register, contact Linn County Health Services at 541-967-3819 or email: prevention@co.linn.or.us
In Corvallis:
• May 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., focused on adults, Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis.
• May 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., focused on veterans, Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis.
For more information, or to register for the Corvallis classes, call 541-768-6811 or visit samhealth.org/MentalHealthFirstAid.