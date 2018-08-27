Work is almost done on a new nursing home at the Mennonite Village, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 4 p.m. Sept. 25.
The four-story, 62,950-square-foot addition is the first major construction project on the campus since the memory care center was built in 2000.
Crews broke ground in April on the addition, which will be part of the Mennonite Home portion of the campus, at 5353 Columbus St. SE.
The Mennonite Village has about 700 residents on its campus, including people living independently in their own single-family homes or duplexes and people who require 24-hour care.
The addition to the Mennonite Home portion doesn't expand nursing home care for the retirement living community. What it does instead is give residents who need long-term nursing care something the center has long wanted to provide: private rooms and bathrooms.
"I think families and residents will say, 'This isn't like a typical nursing home,' which we consider a compliment," said Ron Litwiller, president and chief executive officer.
Forty-two residents will inhabit the upper two floors of the new building, each with his or her own room. On each floor, the rooms will ring common areas such as kitchens and living rooms. Each floor has open spaces for family gatherings, board games or musical presentations.
"We tried to make each floor feel like a household," said Donna BreMiller, chief operating officer.
The rooms all have hospital beds, and bathrooms with European-style showers, which are flush with the rest of the floor so wheelchairs can roll right in.
But residents can decorate them any way they wish, and each room has a small "porch light" outside to give it an individual home touch. They also have their own windows and their own heating controls.
On the main floor, downstairs from the residences, are the offices, therapy rooms, classrooms and more multipurpose gathering spaces. Downstairs in the basement are the laundry rooms and storage spaces.
The building provides a couple of different spaces for residents to get outside. Both residential floors have wide, covered decks. The outdoor entrance to the main floor has a concrete path with differently-textured surfaces so residents working with occupational therapists can practice transitions from, say, rough to smooth.
"We want people to be out of their rooms, even though they're probably the nicest rooms," Litwiller said. "The common complaint about nursing homes is people are bored, and they feel useless."
Residents likely will start moving into the new building sometime in October, BreMiller said.
The older space also will be made over into private rooms, although a few will remain semi-private. That's for married couples, or siblings, or people who just prefer a roommate, Litwiller said.
The building doesn't have a name: a purposeful choice, Litwiller said. "We want it to be all one" with the main campus.
The $15 million project is covered by private donations and a small short-term loan, according to the Mennonite Home. Work was done by LRS Architects of Portland, K&D Engineering of Albany and LCG Pence Construction of Portland.
Still to be done are a few small projects, most of it involving painting and wiring. Next comes furniture, equipment and supplies.
The Mennonite Village does plan overall future expansion, although no specifics have been nailed down.
The Albany City Council recently voted to annex nearly 80 acres of property the center owns, about two-thirds of which is buildable. Some of that undoubtedly will be housing, Litwiller said.
"We've got about a year's worth of space to build new homes on, and that's about it," he said. "We still expect to see the tsunami of seniors coming. Our homes have been very popular."
A resident who testified on the annexation at the council meeting cited concerns about increased traffic and asked for more opportunities for Mennonite Village residents to be a part of the plans.
Tthe center will ask for a traffic study before any work is done on the property, Litwiller said. Development projects also will continue to be discussed at "town hall" meetings on campus, at the monthly village council meetings, and in the newsletters.
"We'll take proactive measures" to communicate, he said. "It is a ways out yet."