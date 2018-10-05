The annual Oregon Mennonite Festival for World Relief is set for Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany.
Events start at 7:30 a.m. with the quilt display. Shops open at 8 and the main auction begins at 10 with the children's auction at 10:30. Events wrap up at 2 p.m.
Baked goods, apples and cider will be available for sale, along with crafts, fabric arts and used books.
Proceeds benefit people around the world through the work of the Mennonite Central Committee, a worldwide ministry of Anabaptist churches that focuses on human needs, disaster relief and sustainable community development while working for peace and justice.
For more information, see the organization's website at oregonfestivalforworldrelief.com.