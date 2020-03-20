Men’s shelter opens health, hygiene station

The Corvallis men’s cold weather homeless shelter has closed … and has reopened as a health and hygiene station to help battle the coronavirus outbreak.

The shelter at 221 SE Chapman Place closed early this season – it usually stays open through March 31. Volunteer coordinator Mike Jager said that so many volunteers “expressed regret that they could not visit, help and stay connected with our guests.”

So the idea of the health and hygiene station came together. The station, which opened Friday, will provide showers, laundry and light snacks Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Porta-potties and a hand-washing station will be available 24 hours per day. Shelter staff will provide the services, but volunteers might be recruited later, Jager said.

