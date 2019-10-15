A community memorial service will be held this weekend for an old growth grove that was logged in May on Oregon State University's McDonald-Dunn Research Forest.
The 45-minute program, sponsored by OSU's Spring Creek Project and the Friends of OSU Old Growth, will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Rotary Shelter at Willamette Park, 1350 SE Goodnight Ave., Corvallis.
The "No Vacancy" clearcut took down 16 acres of trees, many of them more than 200 years old and one believed to have been more than 400 years old, sparking outrage among some parts of the community.
In response, the OSU College of Forestry declared a moratorium on logging any trees more than 160 years old while it completes a new management plan for its research forests.
Sunday's memorial service will include music by soloists from the Corvallis Youth Symphony, songs by vocal group Absolute Harmony, poetry from Oregon Poet Laureate Kim Stafford, a meditation by essayist Kathleen Dean Moore and a benediction by children.
The Rev. Jill McAllister of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis will lead the service.
Plans call for a plaque to be placed on the stump of a 420-year-old tree with a quote from Wangari Maathi that says: "We are called to assist the Earth to heal her wounds and in the process heal our own."