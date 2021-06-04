Memorial Mass set for Kenyan priest who served Albany

A memorial Mass for the Rev. Leonard Omollo is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Albany.

Omollo, a native of Kenya, served for about five years as parochial vicar at the Albany church. He had returned to Kenya, where he died May 20 of COVID-19, pneumonia and malaria. He was 49.

“Fr. Leonard was a hardworking person,” said Ace Tupasi, pastoral associate at St. Mary. “He was a humble guy, a down-to-earth person.”

Omollo worked as an assistant to the church’s pastor, the Rev. Edwin Sanchez. He celebrated many Masses and administered the sacraments.

“We helped him when he arrived in 2015,” Tupasi said. “We worked with him when he came here from Kenya. We helped him through the transition period, to know what the U.S. looked like. We helped him get his driver’s license, helped him with the driving, things like that.”

Omollo returned to Kenya last year to serve another mission. His illness was “very quick,” Tupasi said. “He was just emailing parishioners days before he passed. It was very shocking.”

