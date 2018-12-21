Jo Zimmer looked up from her microphone in the American Legion parking lot Friday night and smiled at the crowd gathered at the corner of Seventh Avenue and Sherman Street.
"I'm so sorry about the noise and the awkwardness of this position. This is a new experience for us all," the chairwoman of the HEART board said.
HEART, a coalition of business, city government, social service and faith-based organizations, sponsors the annual Homeless Persons Memorial Service each year to remember people without a home who die during the year.
Close to 100 people gathered for this year's ceremony, held for the first time on the street just outside Albany American Legion Post 10.
It was an awkward setup, Zimmer said — power wasn't available at Eleanor Hackleman Park across the street, where the Legion Honor Guard gathered to post colors for the event — but it had the benefit, she said, of bringing out more of the people the service is most meant to reach. Zimmer said she has never seen a larger crowd.
Friday's gathering included reflections and a prayer led by Chaplain Wes Sedlacek of Samaritan Health Services and the reading of the names of those lost this year by Scott McKee of Community Services Consortium.
More in the area may have died without a secure home this year, but the HEART board had information about just eight: Jeff Bourquard, 64; Robert "Virus" Gieffels, 38; Kevin Jordan, 42; Glenn Sizemore, 55; Justin Dean Sitton, 46; John Strawn, 54; Karen "Granny" Weide, 71, and a man known simply as "Joe."
In a way, that goes along with the challenge of homelessness, Zimmer told the crowd. "Our folks without housing oftentimes are anonymous here in our community."
Their ages also mirror the struggles people face when they don't have a secure place to sleep at night, Sedlacek said in his remarks. People who are homeless tend to die earlier; often by age 53. They are more susceptible to the effects of infections. Heart disease. Injuries. Violence. Substance abuse. Hypothermia and other effects brought on by constant exposure to the elements.
"It's probably fair to say these folks have been victimized by homelessness. They did not get to live full lives," Sedlacek said. "So: What are we going to do about it?"
The annual memorial service, held on the longest night of the year in conjunction with National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day, is meant to remind the community of what homeless people face.
Organizers moved this year's ceremony to accommodate what they said is one of those struggles: a feeling the homeless are unwelcome in the downtown core.
Since its inception a decade ago, the memorial service has been held outside Albany City Hall. But this year, members of the HEART board chose to move the event, saying they had heard from too many people expressing discomfort with a new city crime-fighting strategy with the ability to expel frequent offenders from the downtown core.
The strategy is known as the Enhanced Law Enforcement Area. If someone is convicted of any three offenses within that area during a six-month period — misdemeanors, felonies, or city code violations such as public consumption of alcohol or drugs, or any combination of those — a judge could find that person guilty of "persistent violation." People so convicted can be excluded from the downtown for up to a year.
People who argued against adopting the change in city code said they believe the zone unfairly targets the homeless population, many of whom come downtown to get to soup kitchens and other social service agencies.
People without homes often spend time in Eleanor Park, and the Jackson Street youth shelter is right down the street, two reasons the new location was chosen, Zimmer said. She said she thinks they'll be back again next year.
The annual ceremony is important regardless of location, Zimmer said. "We want to recognize that no one is immune from cold and passing away because they have no place to live."