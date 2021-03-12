Memorial held for former Linn County Commissioner Lindsey at Albany courthouse

Per his request during the last days of his life, longtime Linn County Commissioner John Lindsey’s casket lay in state at the Linn County Courthouse in Albany on Friday evening. The six-term commissioner died on Tuesday morning from cancer-related causes.

Dozens showed up to bear witness as Lindsey’s casket was carried up the courthouse steps by friends and family, saluted the whole way by a line of veterans from the local chapter of the American Legion. Lindsey himself was a Navy veteran, and his casket was draped with the American flag as rifle-wielding volunteers gave him a soldier’s sendoff.

First elected to the Board of Commissioners in 1998, Lindsey was a staunch advocate for local business, agriculture and forestry, as well as issues related to veterans. He ran for each of his six terms as a Republican.

It now falls to the local chapter of the Republican Party to select a short list of candidates to replace him as Position 1 commissioner. The two remaining commissioners, Roger Nyquist and Sherrie Sprenger, will then appoint one of those candidates to serve the remaining two years of Lindsey’s term.