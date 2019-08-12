Friends of the Benton County road worker killed in an on-the-job accident on Friday have started an online fundraising campaign to help the man’s family with funeral and other expenses.
Peter Neuman, 59, of Philomath was working on a paving project Friday afternoon on Hells Canyon Road in the vicinity of Starr Creek Road, in a rural part of the county west of the William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge.
He was killed when the piece of construction equipment he was operating went off the road and rolled down a hillside, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
Neuman was a longtime employee of Benton County.
A memorial fund has been set up in his name at GoFundMe.com. As of Monday morning, more than $5,200 had been raised toward a $10,000 goal.
The page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/1pzvgvdc2o.