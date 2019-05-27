It was mild and cloudy at 10 a.m. when observances sponsored by American Legion Post 11 got underway at Crystal Lake Cemetery.
Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber was the featured speaker, noting three key elements to Memorial Day observances.
“First, we must remember them,” Traber. “Second, we must honor that sacrifice, And third, I pray to God for the grace to live up to the commitment of what they did.”
Traber also represented the city among those offering floral tributes at the close of the ceremony. Other groups offering tributes included the Benton County Historical Society, the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and Masonic Lodges.
General tributes were offered for those who gave their lives, starting with the Revolutionary War and ending with the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts.
Event organizer Nicky Jones also spoke, noting the importance of early-blooming poppies to memorial observances in other countries as well as the United States.
Readings of General John Logan’s order that started Memorial Day in 1868 and Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address also were featured, with the Corvallis Community Band under the direction of Steve Matthes providing patriotic tunes and service songs.
