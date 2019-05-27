Sometimes even for members of the armed forces it can take time to fully understand the meaning of Memorial Day.
For U.S. Navy ROTC Cmdr. Timothy Reidy, despite long service on nuclear submarines, that moment came during planning work in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Reidy, the keynote speaker at Monday’s observances at the Benton County Veterans Memorial, told the audience of approximately 300 that all of the coalition nations put up flags at the Camp Eggers installation where he was based.
Whenever a service member of any coalition member died in the line of duty, that nation’s flag was lowered to half-staff.
“When I was there in 2010 and 2011 one or more of those flags would be in mourning almost every day,” Reidy said. “Today, all of those who are assembled here are affected by those who fought, toiled and sacrificed.
“Their numbers will never go down, and they will never be diminished. It’s a day that all of those who sacrificed have given all of us. Let’s celebrate … and remember.”
The event at the Oregon National Guard Armory, now in its 21st year, offered a new element, a tribute to Gold Star families. Members of four such families were on hand to be honored.
World War II Navy veteran Harry Lagerstedt, a pharmacist’s mate on the USS General Anderson, received the flag of honor. Three other WWII veterans were on hand 10 days before the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
The event received a flyover from a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and continues to be watched over by a giant American flag flapping in the breeze at the top of a Corvallis Fire Department ladder truck. It was cloudy at the start of event, but by the end of its 90 minutes on the south lawn of the Armory large patches of blue sky had poked through and temperatures were in the mid-60s.
Crystal Lake
It was mild and cloudy at 10 a.m. when observances sponsored by American Legion Post 11 got underway at Crystal Lake Cemetery.
Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber was the featured speaker, noting three key elements to Memorial Day observances.
“First, we must remember them,” Traber said. “Second, we must honor that sacrifice, And third, I pray to God for the grace to live up to the commitment of what they did.”
Traber also represented the city among those offering floral tributes at the close of the ceremony. Other groups offering tributes included the Benton County Historical Society, the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and Masonic lodges.
General tributes were offered for those who gave their lives, starting with the Revolutionary War and ending with the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts.
Event organizer Nicky Jones also spoke, noting the importance of early-blooming poppies to memorial observances in other countries as well as the United States.
Readings of General John Logan’s order that started Memorial Day in 1868 and Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address also were featured, with the Corvallis Community Band under the direction of Steve Matthes providing patriotic tunes and service songs.
Traber was one of at least a handful of individuals who attend both the Crystal Lake and Armory events.