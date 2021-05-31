Memorial Day event draws 200 in Albany

On a lovely last day of May more than 200 people gathered Monday at Timber Linn Memorial Park in Albany to honor those who have fallen in battle.

“Freedom is a wonderful thing … as long as you have the courage to defend it,” said the keynote speaker, Major General Michael E. Stencel, adjutant general of the state of Oregon.

Stencel was quoting John Adams, the second U.S. president, and the first to experience the unbroken American tradition of a peaceful transition of power.

Stencel, who leads Oregon’s more than 8.000 citizen soldiers, also spoke emotionally about examples of individuals whose sacrifices led the country to create Memorial Day to honor them.

His trio included Leland “Bud” Lewis, who died in February. Although too young to enlist when Pearl Harbor brought the U.S. into World War II, Lewis painted a 1 on his left foot and a 7 on his right, put on his shoes and went down to the induction office.

“Are you over 17?” he was asked. “Yes,” he said, with Stencel noting “he wasn’t lying.”

