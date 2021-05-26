Memorial Dav events set for mid-valley

Despite the pandemic mid-valley residents seem determined to make sure that Memorial Day receives observances worthy of its history and meaning.

Monday is the day for 2021, marking the 153rd year that Americans have honored those who fell in battle.

Here is a look at the live, virtual and preparatory events that local veterans officials have in store for us through the weekend.

Linn County Veterans Memorial

The event at Timber Linn Park begins Monday at 11 a.m. Major General Michael Stencil, adjutant general of Oregon, is the keynote speaker and Linn County Commissioner and Navy veteran Will Tucker is the master of ceremonies.

Commissioner John Lindsey (1966-2011) will be recognized in a brief "in memoriam," and his immediate family is attending.

The event also will include the national anthem, a rifle salute, “Taps” and a veteran fly over by Norm Younger of Shedd.

Wreaths will be placed on behalf of Gold Star Mothers & Gold Star Families, POW/MIAs, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, American Legion Post 10 & Auxiliary and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584.